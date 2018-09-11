Fuel prices rise once again today, petrol crosses Rs 90 mark in Maharashtra town

Maharashtra is among those states where petrol, diesel prices are the highest in India. Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh has already cut down state taxes on both fuels. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: As fuel prices continued to rise today to record high levels, petrol prices breached the Rs 90 mark in a small Maharashtra town where the price could be the highest in India. A litre of petrol costs Rs 90.02 in Parbhani, which is located about 500 km away from Mumbai, due to higher local taxes and transportation cost.

Maharashtra is among those states where petrol, diesel prices are the highest in India. A litre of petrol now costs Rs 88.26 in Mumbai while diesel is worth Rs 77.47.

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 80.87 and diesel Rs 72.97. In Bengaluru, petrol price is Rs 83.51 and diesel is Rs 75.32. In Hyderabad, petrol costs Rs 85.75 and diesel Rs 79.37. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 84.05 and diesel Rs 77.13. In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 83.75 and diesel Rs 75.82.

Rates vary from city to city depending on local sales tax or VAT and transportation cost.

As the Centre has made it clear that it will not cut down excise duty, two states have done their bit by reducing state taxes. Petrol and diesel are lower by Rs 2.5 in Rajasthan and by Rs 2 in Andhra Pradesh.

With fuel prices affecting the prices of essential commodities, Congress had led protests across India and even observed a Bharat Bandh yesterday which received mixed response in several states.

To combat soaring fuel prices, Congress and other opposition parties are demanding that the central government must reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel and bring it under the framework of GST to ensure that fuel prices are uniform across India. Since mid-August, petrol price has risen by over Rs 3.5 a litre and diesel by about Rs 4 per litre as rupee hit record low against the US dollar, making imports costlier. Global crude oil prices also continue to be under pressure.