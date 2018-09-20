Jet Airways passengers suffer ear, nose bleeding, crew forgets to maintain cabin pressure

Jet Airways is expected to make a statement on the incident later in the day. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: A Jet Airways flight bound for Jaipur had to turn back to Mumbai on Thursday for failure to maintain cabin pressure, leading to nose and ear bleeding among several passengers, an official of air safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation said (DGCA)here.

During the climb, crew in the Jet Airways B737 aircraft operating flight 9W 697 from Mumbai forgot to select the bleed switch due to which cabin pressure could not be maintained.

“As a result, oxygen masks were deployed. According to initial information, of 166 passengers on board, 30 are affected by nose and ear bleeding and some are complaining of headache,” said the official.

All the affected passengers were being attended to by doctors at the airport, said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

A spokesperson for Jet Airways said that the aircraft made an air turn back due to loss in cabin pressure and landed normally in Mumbai.

“All guests were deplaned safely and taken to the terminal. First aid was administered to a few guests who complained of ear pain, bleeding nose etc.,” the company said. Jet Airways said the flight’s cockpit crew has been taken off scheduled duties pending investigation and that alternative flight arrangements are being made for the travellers.

“Jet Airways regrets the inconvenience caused to its guests,” said the company.

Rapid growth in the domestic aviation sector has in recent months coincided with increased air safety violations, prompting the DGCA to go in for safety audits of airlines.