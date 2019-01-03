Supreme Court revives class-action suit against Nestlé over Maggi

Stocks of Maggi were recalled on 5 June 2015, when the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) alleged that some samples of the noodles contained monosodium glutamate (MSG) and excess lead. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Fresh trouble brewed for Nestlé as the Supreme Court on Thursday revived the class-action suit by the central government against it in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC).

Accordingly, the NCDRC will continue the proceedings against Nestlé based on the 2016 report of the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) in Mysuru.

The Union government had moved the top consumer forum alleging unfair trade practices, false labelling and misleading advertisements by Nestlé and sought compensation of Rs 640 crore under provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

Stocks of Maggi were recalled on 5 June 2015, when the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) alleged that some samples of the noodles contained monosodium glutamate (MSG) and excess lead.

In December 2015, the top court had stayed NCDRC proceedings against Nestlé and directed testing of Maggi samples by the CFTRI lab in Mysore. Subsequently, Nestlé cleared tests conducted by CFTRI, under the apex court’s orders and was back in the market.