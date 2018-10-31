Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale begins from tomorrow. Best offers on smartphones, other categories

Flipkart Plus members will get early access to all offers from 9 pm today before the 4-day Diwali sale begins.

New Delhi: After two rounds of sale in October, including its flagship Big Billion Days sale, e-commerce major Flipkart is once again back with yet another festive season sale from tomorrow. Timed ahead of the Dhanteras and Diwali festivals, Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale will run for four days from November 1-5. Flipkart is offering upto 80% discounts across categories like mobile phones, TV, electronic appliances, furniture, etc.

Top smartphone offers on Flipkart during Diwali sale:

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro will be one sale at a price of Rs 12,999, Redmi 6 64GB at Rs 9,499, Realme 2 at Rs 8,990, Realme 2 Pro at Rs 13,990) and Realme C1 at Rs 6,999.

Honor 9N (3GB|32GB) featuring notch, Octa Core Processor and 16MP selfie camera will be made available at a price Rs 9,999, a discount of Rs 4,000.

Honor 7S, will be sold at just Rs 5,999, a discount of Rs 3,000 from its MRP.

Samsung Galaxy On6 (4GB|64GB) will be available at a price of Rs 9,990, a sharp discount of about Rs 5,500 from its MRP.

Other top highlights of the Flipkart sale:

Upto 75% discount on TVs and home appliances.

Vu Iconium 124cm (49) 4K Smart TV with MRP of Rs 51,000 will be available at Rs 3,4999, along with no cost EMI starting Rs 5,833 per month.

Midea 7 kg front load washing machine with MRP of Rs 18,180 will be available at Rs 13,999.

Whirlpool 265 L Frost Free 2 Star with MRP of Rs 24,010 will be available at Rs 20,240, along with no cost EMI of Rs 2,249 per month.

Up to 50% discount on water geysers from Bajaj, Hindware, Racold, etc.

Upto 80% discount on electronic devices and accessories.

Gaming laptops starting from Rs 51,990 from top brands like Predator, MSI, Asus, etc.

40-70% off on premium Audio range from JBL, Sennheiser, Audio Technica and other top brands.

Upto Rs 15,000 off on cameras from Canon, Nikon, etc.

Upto 80% off on grooming and healthcare appliances from Philips, Panasonic, Dr. Morepen, Omron, etc.

Flipkart Plus members will get an early access to all offers from 9 pm today. All shoppers can avail 10% extra discount on SBI credit cards, no cost EMI, 10% cashback via PhonePe and easy payment options such as Cardless Credit and Flipkart Pay Later.