Ducati launches new Monster 821 in India at Rs9.51 lakh

New Delhi:Italian super bike maker Ducati on Tuesday launched an all new version of ‘Monster 821’ in India at an introductory price of Rs9.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Monster 821 comes with a Euro 4 compliant liquid-cooled engine which delivers a maximum power of 109 hp.

“For the last 25 years, the Monster has consistently delighted biking enthusiasts across the world. This year is the 25th anniversary of the Monster and we are very proud to introduce the new Monster 821 in India,” Ducati India managing director Sergi Canovas Garriga said in a statement.

The bookings for the model are now open and deliveries will start by the first week of June across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi—NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi & Kolkata, the company said.