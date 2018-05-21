 Hyundai Creta facelift launched, prices start Rs9.43 lakh - Livemint
Hyundai Creta facelift launched, prices start Rs9.43 lakh

Last Published: Mon, May 21 2018. 03 24 PM IST
PTI
The petrol variants of the 2018 Hyundai Creta are priced between Rs9.43 lakh and Rs 13.59 lakh, while the diesel trims are tagged between Rs9.99 lakh and Rs15.03 lakh. Photo: Hyundai India website
New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India today launched a facelift of its SUV Creta, priced between Rs9.43 lakh and Rs15.03 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new Hyundai Creta comes with various additional features like electric sunroof, 6-way power driver seat, cruise control and wireless phone charger, among others.

“Since the launch of the first Creta in 2015, Hyundai has become an established brand in the SUV segment... We are confident, the new Hyundai Creta will create new benchmarks in the SUV segment,” Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO Y.K. Koo said in a statement.

The petrol variants of the 2018 Hyundai Creta are priced between Rs9.43 lakh and Rs 13.59 lakh, while the diesel trims are tagged between Rs9.99 lakh and Rs15.03 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Hyundai has already sold over 4 lakh units of the model in domestic and international markets.

First Published: Mon, May 21 2018. 03 24 PM IST
