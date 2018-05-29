HDFC Mutual Fund buys stake worth Rs71 crore in Vardhman Textiles
HDFC Mutual Fund bought 5.73 lakh shares, amounting to 0.99% stake in the textile firm, according to the bulk deal data available with the BSE
Last Published: Tue, May 29 2018. 09 11 PM IST
New Delhi:HDFC Mutual Fund on Tuesday picked up 1% stake in Vardhman Textiles for over Rs71 crore through an open market transaction.
The fund house bought 5.73 lakh shares, amounting to 0.99% stake in the textile firm, according to the bulk deal data available with the BSE.
The shares were purchased at a price of Rs1,245 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs71.34 crore, the data showed.
The seller of the shares could not be ascertained immediately. Bulk deal data available with the NSE also showed that ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 27.50 lakh Tata Motors DVR (differential voting rights) shares for Rs47.02 crore.
First Published: Tue, May 29 2018. 09 11 PM IST
