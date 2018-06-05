Celebi Airport Services gets licence to run ground handling operations at Bengaluru Airport

A file photo of Bengaluru Airport. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Turkish ground handling firm Çelebi Airport Services on Tuesday said that it has been awarded the licence to run ground handling operations at Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) after a highly competitive bidding process that saw several global players participate.

“Under the 10 year concession, slated to commence from August 2018, Çelebi Airport Services will provide state of the art ground handling services to further enhance the customer experience at BIAL,” the firm said in a statement.

Celebi Airport Services, which plans to invest $7-9 million in the airport, will introduce global standards of ground handling services to offer modern and state of the art passenger and aircraft handling at BIAL, the statement added.

“We are focused on expanding our footprint within the country and stand committed to catalyzing the growth story of the Indian aviation sector,” said Çelebi Aviation Holding Inc. India’s chief executive Murali Ramachandran adding, “India, is a key market, well set for a major growth path and Çelebi is well positioned to contribute, support and play a meaningful role in this change process.”

Çelebi, which currently providing ground handling services in the Mumbai, Delhi, Cochin, and Ahmedabad airports, respectively, was recently awarded a similar licence by Kannur International Airport where it is slated to start operations later this year.