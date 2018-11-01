Realme establishes first offline sales channel for smartphones, ties up with Reliance Digital

In the first phase of the partnership, Realme smartphones will be available at more than 130 cities across Reliance Digital and My Jio stores.

Having adopted a digital first approach so far, Realme has now taken the first step towards establishing an offline sales channel by partnering with Reliance Digital electronics chain.

“With the Reliance Digital & MyJio partnership, we are proud to have offline touch points for the first time, delivering the same experience and welcoming customers to the Realme family. While the market responded well, we are expanding our sales channels to reach out to the growing demands which is a testimony to our approach ‘Realme for every Indian’,” Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said.

He said through this partnership, Realme wants to cater to the audience who have limited access to the online platform and want to experience, compare and understand the features and benefits before making a purchase decision.

Earlier in the year, Realme had decided to split with Oppo and become an independent brand

Realme had launched its first smartphone, the Realme 1, exclusively in India in May, and has since then launched other models including Realme C1, Realme 2 Pro, etc.