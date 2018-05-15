Britannia Industries Q4 profit rises 25% to Rs263 crore
Britannia Industries net profit for the quarter ended 31 March came in at Rs263 crore compared with Rs211 crore in the year-ago quarter
Bengaluru: Packaged-food major Britannia Industries Ltd posted a near 25% rise in quarterly net profit on Tuesday, in line with estimates.
Net profit for the quarter ended 31 March came in at Rs263 crore ($38.64 million) compared with Rs211 crore in the year-ago quarter .
Analysts, on average, had estimated a net profit of Rs264 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Total revenue from operations rose about 10% to Rs2,538 crore.
