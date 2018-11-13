Mahindra launches new Scorpio S9 variant at Rs 13.99 lakh
The ‘feature-packed’ S9 will be available pan India across Mahindra dealerships with immediate effect
Mahindra launches new Scorpio variant priced at Rs 13.99 lakh
New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra announced Monday launch of a new variant of its popular SUV Scorpio priced at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The ‘feature-packed’ S9 will be available pan India across Mahindra dealerships with immediate effect, the company said in a statement.
The new variant will be powered by the mHAWK engine with 140 bhp and is equipped with features such as fully automatic temperature control, 15 cm touchscreen infotainment with GPS navigation in ten languages and panic brake indication, among others.
M&M Chief of Sales and Marketing - Automotive Division, Veejay Ram Nakra said, “The new Scorpio S9 offers a great feature package at an attractive price point making it a compelling buy for customers looking for a true-blue SUV...”
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)
More From Companies »
- Air India late-night flights starting soon, flight tickets from Rs 1,000
- Amazon chooses New York, Northern Virginia for new headquarters: WSJ
- General Electric seeks urgent asset sales as bond fears rise
- Size does matter: Why govt wants ONGC to think big
- Tata begins due diligence to buy Jet Airways from Naresh Goyal
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- There’s a need to bring about change in the way financial products reach real India: MobiKwik’s Upasana Taku
- Air India late-night flights starting soon, flight tickets from Rs 1,000
- Amazon chooses New York, Northern Virginia for new headquarters: WSJ
- Not possible to use Aadhaar biometrics to identify the dead, UIDAI tells HC
- Mahindra launches new Scorpio S9 variant at Rs 13.99 lakh