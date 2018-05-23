Grasim Industries Q4 net profit at Rs 853.62 crore

A file photo of Kumar Mangalam Birla. Shares of Grasim Industries settled at Rs1,046.65 apiece on BSE, up 0.61% from the previous close. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs853.62 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs1,063.62 crore during the January-March period of the previous fiscal, Grasim Industries said in a regulatory filing. Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs17,691.80 crore. It was Rs 11,409.41 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Meanwhile, the company said its result was not comparable as the consolidated result of the company also includes the financial results of cement plant acquired by UltraTech, a subsidiary of the company from Jaiprakash Associates.

“Hence, the results of the three months and year ended March 31, 2017 are not comparable with the corresponding periods of previous year,” the company said. Its total expenses were at Rs15,893.34 crore. Grasim Industries’ revenue from cement business during the quarter was Rs9,420.76 crore.

It was Rs7,923.80 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. “During Q4FY18 and FY18 the consolidated sales volume registered an increase of 15 per cent and 20 per cent on YoY basis. The input costs continued to rise in Q4FY18, due to higher pet coke and coal prices and the ban on pet coke usage in TPP,” said Grasim Industries in a statement.

While viscose staple fibre (VSF) was at Rs2,332.45 crore as against Rs2,115.10 crore. “The VSF business reported its highest ever sales volume of 508KT in FY18, led by growth in the domestic market with intense market development efforts,” it added.

For the entire 2017-18, Grasim Industries’ net profit stood at Rs3,687.62 crore. It was Rs4,245.61 crore in 2016-17. Total income of Grasim Industries stood at Rs58,328.43 crore as against Rs41,194.93 crore in 2016-17.

Over the outlook, the company said that VSF business will continue to focus on expanding the market in India. “However, the new capacities likely to come on stream in China may impact the global VSF prices in the near term,” it said.

While, in cement, government’s spending on infra projects, rural and affordable housing will be the key demand drivers. Meanwhile in a separate filing, Grasim Industries informed that its board in a meeting held today has recommended 310% dividend i.e. Rs6.20 per equity share of face value Rs2 each for the year ended 31 March 2018.

Shares of Grasim Industries settled at Rs1,046.65 apiece on BSE, up 0.61% from the previous close.