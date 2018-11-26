OYO launches 40-room hotel in Jaipur
OYO 40-room hotel is located in Lalkothi and its Jaipur’s second Townhouse hotel
Jaipur: OYO chain of hotels on Friday launched its Jaipur’s second Townhouse hotel, taking the total number of townhouse hotels to 51 in the country.
The townhouse, a 40-room hotel, is located in Lalkothi.
OYO chief operating officer Ankit Tondon said that the townhouse concept was launched last year and has received a good response from the customers. Tondon informed that the company has an aggressive plan to increase the number of townhouse to 400 by 2019.
"In Rajasthan, we plan to launch 20 townhouses in three cities," he said.
This would be done with the provision of providing affordable housing to private security professionals as per the guidelines laid down by Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), a statement said.
As per the scheme, the collaboration of CAPSI and APDI will get affordable houses for the security men by associating with townships that have reserved some accommodations for the Economically Weaker Section of the society.
