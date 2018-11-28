L&T’s A.M. Naik appointed NSDC chairman

A.M. Naik, group chairman of Larsen and Toubro Ltd. Photo: Ashesh Shah/Mint

New Delhi: Engineering and construction major Larsen and Toubro’s (L&T’s) group chairman A.M. Naik has been appointed as chairman of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the skills ministry said Wednesday. Naik’s experience and leadership will help the Skills Mission achieve scale and bring in a larger industry connect, said the skills ministry.

“His standing in the community of industrial leaders will strongly enhance the industry connect. His vast experience will take NSDC to greater heights,” skills minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

“I’m confident that this organization under his leadership, apart from its engagement in executing skilling modules, should also be a think tank providing direction and necessary guidance for creating a demand based skilling ecosystem in the country,” Pradhan added.

NSDC, the body that oversees the short-term skill development programmes of the government and executes, among others, the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), had been functioning without a full-time chairman since November 2016, when then chairman S. Ramadorai resigned from both NSDC and the national skill development agency. Ramadorai, a former vice chairman of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) had resigned citing personal reasons.

“NSDC has developed a unique model combining skill development with strong industry partnerships. I’m pleased at this opportunity to contribute towards our common vision of a high skill, high value-added economy that offers opportunity to all,” Naik said in a statement issued by the skills ministry.