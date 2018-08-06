 Maggi attains over 60% market share, touches pre-crisis level in value terms - Livemint
Maggi attains over 60% market share, touches pre-crisis level in value terms

Maggi contributes around one-third of the total sales of Nestle India, which had in 2017 crossed the Rs 10,000-crore sales mark

Last Published: Mon, Aug 06 2018. 02 06 PM IST
PTI
Maggi was banned by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in June 2015 for five months for allegedly containing lead beyond permissible limits. Photo: Hindustan Times
Maggi was banned by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in June 2015 for five months for allegedly containing lead beyond permissible limits. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Nestle India Ltd’s instant noodles brand Maggi has attained over 60% market share and almost touched the pre-crisis level in value terms, said a top company official. However, volume-wise Maggi is still away from the pre-crisis period, when Nestle used to dominate the market with 75% market share.

“We are little over 60% (market share). In business terms, we are almost back to where we were (in terms of pre-crisis). In value terms, we are almost back there,” said Nestle India chairman and managing director Suresh Narayanan.

He further said, “We still have some time to catch up that pre-crisis volume.” Presently, Maggi contributes around one-third of the total sales of the company. “Total contribution from the prepared foods (Maggi and Maggi franchise) is about 30%,” said Narayanan in a media roundtable.

Nestle India had in 2017 crossed the Rs 10,000-crore sales mark.

Maggi was banned by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in June 2015 for five months for allegedly containing lead beyond permissible limits, forcing Nestle India to withdraw the product from the market. Following legal battles, the popular noodles brand was back in the market in November 2015.

First Published: Mon, Aug 06 2018. 02 06 PM IST
