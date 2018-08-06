Maggi attains over 60% market share, touches pre-crisis level in value terms
Maggi contributes around one-third of the total sales of Nestle India, which had in 2017 crossed the Rs 10,000-crore sales mark
New Delhi: Nestle India Ltd’s instant noodles brand Maggi has attained over 60% market share and almost touched the pre-crisis level in value terms, said a top company official. However, volume-wise Maggi is still away from the pre-crisis period, when Nestle used to dominate the market with 75% market share.
“We are little over 60% (market share). In business terms, we are almost back to where we were (in terms of pre-crisis). In value terms, we are almost back there,” said Nestle India chairman and managing director Suresh Narayanan.
He further said, “We still have some time to catch up that pre-crisis volume.” Presently, Maggi contributes around one-third of the total sales of the company. “Total contribution from the prepared foods (Maggi and Maggi franchise) is about 30%,” said Narayanan in a media roundtable.
Nestle India had in 2017 crossed the Rs 10,000-crore sales mark.
Maggi was banned by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in June 2015 for five months for allegedly containing lead beyond permissible limits, forcing Nestle India to withdraw the product from the market. Following legal battles, the popular noodles brand was back in the market in November 2015.
More From Companies »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Telecom industry may no longer be the goose that lays the golden egg
- RBI industrial outlook survey no good news for manufacturing
- Pidilite sees GST-driven market share gains in Q1, but positives fully priced in
- Teamwork between NBFCs and banks a boon for small borrowers
- Apollo Tyres, Ceat, MRF betting big on rising local demand