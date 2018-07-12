Ogilvy fires global chief creative officer Tham Khai Meng after several internal complaints

Meng, who has held the CCO role at the agency since 2009, was terminated after a two-week internal investigation by senior management.

New Delhi: WPP-owned creative agency Ogilvy Worldwide said it has fired its global chief creative officer (CCO) and co-chairman Tham Khai Meng following a number of internal complaints about his behaviour. In an internal memo, agency’s global chief executive John Siefert said the company has found in an internal investigation that Meng has violated its code of conduct.

“After carefully reviewing the investigation’s findings with several of my partners, we concluded that Khai’s behavior was a clear breach of our company values and code of conduct. I have decided to terminate Khai’s employment with the company with immediate effect,” said Siefert in the memo.

Reiterating that the company’s values and code of conduct is crucial for each and every employee to adhere to, Siefert further added that over the past 70 years, the agency have institutionalised shared values and a standard of professional behaviour unique to the Ogilvy brand.

“This is an important moment to reaffirm that no individual in this company is too senior or too important not to be held accountable for their actions,” he said in the memo.

Meng is often dubbed as one of the most influential men in the advertising business globally. In 2012, he led Ogilvy to win Network of the Year at Cannes International Festival of Creativity for the first time. He repeated the achievement in 2013, 2014 and 2015, making the agency to win the title four years in a row.

After starting out in in London at Publicis Groupe-owned creative agency Leo Burnett, Meng first joined Ogilvy & Mather in 1999 as regional creative director of Asia Pacific. He moved to New York as agency’s chief creative officer in 2009. Apart from heading the WPP agency, he currently serves on the boards of Facebook Creative Council, Miami Ad School and Twitter Advisory Council.