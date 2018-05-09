Uniqlo to open first store in Delhi in 2019

Uniqlo store in Tokyo. File photo: Reuters

Japanese casual clothing retailer Wednesday said it will open its first Indian store in Delhi in fall 2019, through its Indian subsidiary Uniqlo India Pvt. Ltd set up earlier this month.

“Our entry in India represents a significant step in our company’s global strategy, and we are very pleased and excited to be part of the country’s growing retail market,” said Tadashi Yanai, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., the operator of the Uniqlo brand, in a press statement.

Uniqlo, which is known for everyday items such as T-shirts, socks and jeans will introduce its high quality, affordable LifeWear apparel in India, Yanai added in the statement.

Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) which entered India under the single-brand foreign direct investment (FDI) policy in October 2015 now has 30 stores in 16 cities. The retailer had closed the financial year ending November 2017 (the company follows a December-November financial year) with revenues of Rs 954 crore on the back of aggressive expansion plans and lower priced apparel.

Uniqlo will focus on expanding its presence in the capital region before considering other areas, the company said in the same statement.

The Japanese retailer has begun its hiring process and will introduce its Uniqlo Manager Candidate (UMC) programme, a formalized on-the-job education programme as part of its preparations to enter the market, the company said.

Earlier this year, Uniqlo had announced its entry in Sweden and the Netherlands in Fall 2018.

In January, the government approved 100% FDI under the automatic route for single brand retail trading. Earlier, FDI for single brand required government approval.