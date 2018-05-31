 Maruti Suzuki aims to sell over 2 lakh units with AGS technology this fiscal - Livemint
Maruti Suzuki aims to sell over 2 lakh units with AGS technology this fiscal

Last Published: Thu, May 31 2018. 05 06 PM IST
PTI
Currently, MSI offers seven models with AGS — Alto K10, WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Ignis, Dzire and SUV Vitara Brezza. Photo: Mint
New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on said it aims to sell over 2 lakh units with auto gear shift (AGS) technology in the current fiscal.

The company, which introduced the first model with AGS technology five years ago, has already crossed three lakh cumulative sales mark for such vehicles in the country.

“Crossing 3-lakh retail sales mark within five years of its introduction is a reflection of the success and consent of the customers for the two-pedal technology,” MSI senior executive director (marketing and sales) R.S. Kalsi said in a statement.

“With enhanced awareness and deeper penetration, we aim to sell over 2 lakh cars with AGS in 2018-19,” he added.

Currently, MSI offers seven models with AGS — Alto K10, WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Ignis and Dzire.

Earlier this month, MSI also introduced its compact SUV Vitara Brezza with AGS technology. MSI said AGS variant contribution to its total sales has tripled since 2014-15.

First Published: Thu, May 31 2018. 05 00 PM IST
