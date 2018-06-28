RBL Bank acquires 100% stake in Swadhhar Finserve

On Thursday, RBL Bank shares closed 0.86% lower at Rs540 per share on BSE. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: RBL Bank Ltd on Thursday announced that it has acquired the remaining 39.52% stake in Swadhaar Finserve Pvt. Ltd, increasing its total holding to 100%.

The bank has acquired the additional stake in the firm from US –based non-profit organization Accion in a bid to expand the footprint in the underserved semi-urban and rural markets.

Swadhaar de-registered itself as a non-banking finance company-microfinance institution (NBFC-MFI) in 2016 to become an exclusive business correspondent to RBL Bank after it acquired 30% stake in the firm. In November 2017, the private lender further upped its stake to 60.48% in Swadhaar.

“The acquisition of 100% stake in Swadhaar FinServe is as per our stated intent and goes in line with our broad vision and strategy. We have been successful in expanding our inclusive finance portfolio by reaching the hinterlands of India and Swadhaar has been instrumental in this effort. The Bank sees Swadhaar as a vehicle for becoming the market leader in the space of inclusive finance, especially catering to the underserved households and small businesses,” Harjeet Toor, head – retail, inclusion and rural business at RBL Bank said.

Toor further added that going forward the bank will leverage Swadhaar’s growing branch network “to offer other relevant products to customers in semi-urban and rural markets.”

Swadhaar has a network of 331 branches across 16 states and 2 union territories with assets under management of around Rs2,000 crores. It has a customer base of 750,000.

Most private sector lenders in India are actively looking to expand their retail and priority sector lending as it has emerged as low-risk segment vis-à-vis lending to large corporates.

Last year, IndusInd Bank announced the acquisition of Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd, the largest MFI in the country. In 2016, KotaK Mahindra Bank bought Bengaluru-based BSS Microfinance Pvt. Ltd for Rs139 crore.