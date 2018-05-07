Exide Q4 profit rises 15.4% at Rs189.56 crore

Exide board recommends a final dividend of 80 paisa per share subject to shareholders’ approval in the upcoming AGM. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Battery maker Exide Industries on Monday reported 15.4% increase in standalone net profit at Rs189.56 crore for the fourth quarter ended on 31 March 2018.

The company had posted a standalone net profit of Rs164.26 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Exide Industries said in a BSE filing.

During the quarter under review, revenue from operation was at Rs2,459.41 crore. It stood at Rs2,204.33 crore in the year-ago period.

Post the implementation of GST from 1 July 2017 revenue from operations are disclosed net of GST, accordingly the revenue from operations and other expenses for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2018 are not comparable with the previous corresponding period, it said.

For the fiscal ended 3 March 2018, the company said its net profit was at Rs668.35 crore as against Rs693.64 crore, down 3.65%.

For the full year, revenue from operations was at Rs9,459.80 crore. It was at Rs8,553.74 crore in the previous fiscal.

The board has also recommended a final dividend of 80 paisa per share subject to shareholders’ approval in the upcoming AGM, it added.

Together with interim dividend of Rs1.6 per share paid on 7 November 2017, the total dividend for the year works out to be Rs2.4 per share. it said.

At 3.38pm, shares of Exide Industries were trading at Rs262.15 apiece in afternoon trade, up 5.45% from the previous close on BSE.