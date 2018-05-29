Tamil Nadu cancels land allotted to Sterlite Copper for expansion

The Madurai bench of the Madras high court had last week passed an interim order on a PIL, staying the expansion of the Sterlite copper plant. Photo: PTI

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday cancelled the land allotted to Sterlite Copper for its proposed expansion, a day after the it ordered the permanent shutdown of the Thoothukudi plant.

“…in larger public interest, the land allotment made by SIPCOT for proposed expansion of copper smelter plant (phase 2) by Vedanta Ltd is hereby cancelled. The land price collected for the said land allotment will be refunded as per norms of SIPCOT,” the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd (SIPCOT) said in its order.

Vedanta was allotted 342.22 acres of land for expanding the Sterlite copper plant. Allotments were issued by SIPCOT to Vedanta through various orders made in 2005, 2006, 2009 and 2010.

Last week, the Madurai bench of the Madras high court had passed an interim order on a public interest litigation (PIL), staying the expansion of the Sterlite copper plant.

On Monday, an order from the state environment and forests department said that it “endorses the closure direction of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and also directs the TNPCB to seal the unit and close the plant permanently.”

Vedanta termed shutdown of the Sterlite copper plant as an unfortunate development. “We will study the order and decide on the future course of action,” the company said in a statement.

The people of the port town, who have been protesting against Sterlite Industries for over two decades, had intensified their agitation in the last few months after TNPCB issued “consent to establish” licences to the copper smelter to double its production to 800,000 metric tonnes per annum.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu DGP T.K. Rajendran announced that the case related to the anti- Sterlite protests would be transferred to Crime Branch Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID).

On 22 May, as thousands marched towards the district collector’s office demanding the closure of the copper smelting unit and against the company’s proposed expansion plans, the protest turned violent and police opened fire. A total of 13 people were killed with bullet injuries either in their head or chest and more than 100 injured.