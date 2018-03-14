Foodpanda launches dedicated technology centre in Bengaluru

In December 2017, Ola had acquired Foodpanda with a commitment of infusion of funds to the tune of Rs1,300 crore from parent ANI Technologies. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Online marketplace for food delivery Foodpanda on Wednesday announced the launch of its dedicated technology centre aimed to strengthen the technology infrastructure,product capabilities and end user experience for the company.

The company said in a release that a blueprint has been drawn to hire about 100 team members with strong tech background in a span of six to nine months. The tech centre, which would be fully operational in a couple of weeks, would be headed by Nitin Gupta, who was recently appointed as the Head of Engineering.

The tech centre would extensively work on re-imagining the product, integrate functions and introduce specialised domains of machine learning and data sciences, Foodpanda said.

“Leveraging robust data sciences and machine learning, we intend to personalise offerings for all our stakeholders.” “Following the commitment to strengthen our delivery network, this is an instrumental step towards building a strong food tech ecosystem in the country,” Foodpanda India CEO Pranay Jivrajka said.

According to the company, the centre will also be used for aggressive R&D functions in the future while leveraging best practises from around the world.

With Foodpanda’s recent allocation of Rs400 for delivery logistics, the tech centre will ensure an aggressive push in the direction of building a seamless experience for all its stakeholders - partner restaurants, riders, and end consumers - and creating a significant long-term business value, it said.

In December 2017, Ola had acquired Foodpanda with a commitment of infusion of funds to the tune of Rs1,300 crore from parent ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.