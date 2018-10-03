A Macallan whisky has sold for $1.1 million, and it may not be ever drunk
A private collector from Asia bought over the phone a 60-year-old The Macallan Valerio Adami 1926, auctioneer Bonhams says
Edinburgh: One of the world’s most sought-after whiskies, a 60-year old The Macallan Valerio Adami 1926, was auctioned for a record £848,750 ($1.1 million) on Wednesday. The buyer was a private collector from Asia who bid by phone, auctioneer Bonhams said. The firm sold one of 12 other bottles with a label by the Italian artist Adami in May this year for £814,091.
Such whiskies are collectors’ items because of their rarity and will probably not actually be drunk, said Martin Green, whisky specialist at the auctioneer. “It’s the Rolls Royce of malts,” he said.
“Obviously we don’t know what will happen to it, but anyone who can spend around a million pounds for a bottle of whisky could afford to drink it. But it’s an object of beauty in its own right—almost a museum piece.”
Just 24 bottles of the whisky, bottled in 1986, were produced by Macallan, among the best-known Speyside distillers of Scotland’s flagship product.
It commissioned Adami and Peter Blake, known for co-designing the album sleeve for The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, to each design labels for 12 bottles.
It is not known how many of Adami’s still exist. One is said to have been destroyed in an earthquake in Japan in 2011, and it is believed that at least one of them has been opened and drunk.
More From Companies »
- Tata-Siemens consortium wins bid for Pune Metro project
- Infosys Foundation to help set up cybercrime investigation centre in Bengaluru
- Walmart submits details of tax deducted from each Flipkart investor
- Ericsson row: RCom says relief from TDSAT, can proceed with spectrum sale without bank guarantee
- Truecaller messaging platform lets users report fake news
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Honda buys stake in GM Cruise self-driving unit, to invest $2 billion
- A Macallan whisky has sold for $1.1 million, and it may not be ever drunk
- BSE tweaks circuit limit for IL&FS Investment Managers, four others
- Gita Gopinath to resign as Kerala CM’s economic advisor
- Tata-Siemens consortium wins bid for Pune Metro project
Mark to Market »
- Thyssenkrupp’s split could give Tata Steel an advantage
- Record spot electricity prices may hold a silver lining for stressed power plants
- For telecom operators, there is a strange light at the end of the tunnel
- Monetary policy committee must focus on financial stability now
- The implications of the rise in manufacturing PMI for monetary policy