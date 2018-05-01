NCLAT orders status quo in Elctrosteel insolvency process
New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday ordered status quo in the insolvency process of Electrosteel Steel India Pvt. Ltd, asking its management not to spend any money other than for day to day affairs.
A bench headed by S.J. Mukhopadhyay was hearing an appeal moved by one of the unsuccessful bidders, Renaissance Steel India Pvt. Ltd, against a 17 April order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Kolkata bench approving Vedanta Ltd’s Rs5,320 crore resolution plan for the debt-riden Electrosteel.
The NCLAT bench agreed to hear Renissance’s appeal, and issued notices to Vedanta and lenders asking them to reply in 10 days. The matter will be heard next on 17 May.
Renaissance Steel has opposed the resolution plan, stating Vendanta was not eligible to bid for Electrosteel under Section 29A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The company also said its resolution plan of Rs6,000 crore was higher than Vedanta’s.
Electrosteel is one of the 12 bad loans notified by the Reserve Bank of India in June 2017, and owes lenders Rs13,395 crore.
While approving Anil Agarwal led Vedanta’s bid, NCLT Kolkata Bench had rejected the Section 29A objection raised by Renaissance Steel.
Renaissance Steel had contended that one of Vedanta’s affiliates—a unit of its UK-based parent Vedanta Resources Plc—had been found guilty of criminal misconduct punishable with two or more years in jail.
Before NCLT, a similar objection was raised by Renaissance Steel against another bidder, Tata Steel, claiming one of its UK subsidiaries had flouted the UK Health and Safety at Work Act, and fines were imposed on it.
Latest News »
- Fortis Healthcare timeline: From Manipal to Malaysia’s IHH, the story of bidding war so far
- Are we reading too much into Aditya Ghosh’s resignation?
- Government issues clarifications on Air India stake sale
- Tata Motors April domestic sales up 86% to 53,511 units
- Telecom Commission approves Wi-Fi services on flights in India
Latest News »
Telecom Commission approves Wi-Fi services on flights in India
Tanishq focuses on wedding jewellery segment in south India through new campaign
Sony drops most in nearly two years on cooling smartphone demand
Indian IT professionals ask US government to end green card backlog
Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll: Fresh test of opposition unity in BJP-ruled UP
Mark to Market »
Aluminium shares may tag fundamentals more closely as sanctions’ shadow shortens
Indian Energy Exchange: the curse of premium valuations
HDFC goes affordable in growth push, making its stock a dear pick
Idea Cellular may not be a discount warrior, but it is a warrior
UPL: subdued results, but hope springs eternal