NCLAT orders status quo in Elctrosteel insolvency process

Electrosteel is one of the 12 bad loans notified by the Reserve Bank of India in June 2017, and owes lenders Rs13,395 crore. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday ordered status quo in the insolvency process of Electrosteel Steel India Pvt. Ltd, asking its management not to spend any money other than for day to day affairs.

A bench headed by S.J. Mukhopadhyay was hearing an appeal moved by one of the unsuccessful bidders, Renaissance Steel India Pvt. Ltd, against a 17 April order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Kolkata bench approving Vedanta Ltd’s Rs5,320 crore resolution plan for the debt-riden Electrosteel.

The NCLAT bench agreed to hear Renissance’s appeal, and issued notices to Vedanta and lenders asking them to reply in 10 days. The matter will be heard next on 17 May.

Renaissance Steel has opposed the resolution plan, stating Vendanta was not eligible to bid for Electrosteel under Section 29A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The company also said its resolution plan of Rs6,000 crore was higher than Vedanta’s.

Electrosteel is one of the 12 bad loans notified by the Reserve Bank of India in June 2017, and owes lenders Rs13,395 crore.

While approving Anil Agarwal led Vedanta’s bid, NCLT Kolkata Bench had rejected the Section 29A objection raised by Renaissance Steel.

Renaissance Steel had contended that one of Vedanta’s affiliates—a unit of its UK-based parent Vedanta Resources Plc—had been found guilty of criminal misconduct punishable with two or more years in jail.

Before NCLT, a similar objection was raised by Renaissance Steel against another bidder, Tata Steel, claiming one of its UK subsidiaries had flouted the UK Health and Safety at Work Act, and fines were imposed on it.