UK court extends Vijay Mallya’s bail in extradition case

London: A London court on Tuesday extended Vijay Mallya’s bail till 12 September and asked India to give it a video of Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, where the fugitive businessman could be kept if he is extradited from the UK, Hindustan Times reported. India accepted Chief magistrate Emma Arbuthnot’s request for a video. “The courts will decide in the end,” Mallya had said when he arrived on the court premises earlier in the day.

Both the sides—the defence counsel led by Claire Montgomery as well as the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) team spearheaded by Mark Summers—filed written submissions before making the final oral ones. Documents pertaining to the case, most of which relate to loans extended by IDBI and other banks to Mallya’s Kingfisher Airlines, run into thousands of documents.

Earlier, a defiant Mallya said that the allegations of money laundering and stealing money against him are “completely false”. Mallya made the comments outside the Westminster Magistrates’ Court where he arrived along with his son Siddharth for closing arguments in his high-profile extradition trial.

The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss, who has been on bail on an extradition warrant since his arrest in April last year, is fighting extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around ₹9,000 crores.

“The allegations of money laundering and stealing money are completely false,” Mallya told reporters outside the court. “At the end of the day, the courts will decide,” he added.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had submitted a detailed set of documents to the UK court, which includes case of conspiracy against former IDBI Bank deputy managing director B.K. Batra, who was referred to in court as a new “villain” of sorts in the case.