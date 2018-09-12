Chanda Kochhar’s absence echoes at ICICI Bank AGM

ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar. Photo: Mint

Vadodara: The Chanda Kochhar saga dominated the ICICI Bank AGM in Vadodara today, with shareholders seeking clarity on the allegations of impropriety against the CEO, who is on an indefinite leave since June, apart from demanding action against her. Some shareholders, who spoke at the 24th ICICI Bank annual general meeting, also questioned the corporate governance practices and standards at the lender, while some rallied in support saying it is just a phase which shall pass.

Kochhar has been away from office following an enquiry initiated under the retired Supreme Court judge B.N. Srikrishna late May, but continues to hold onto her position as the managing director and chief executive.

She wasn’t present at the ICICI Bank AGM either. Lok Ranjan, the government nominee on the ICICI Bank board, was also absent from the hour-long meeting chaired by newly appointed chairman G.C. Chaturvedi.

At the ICICI Bank AGM, many shareholders spoke against the core issue of sanctioning loans to Venugopal Dhoot-run Videocon Industries Ltd, which is currently facing bankruptcy proceedings.

Several others also sought stern action by the bank on any misdoings on the part of Kochhar, while some also called for a restructuring of the top leadership, given how the board initially backed Kochhar.

Replying to the concerned shareholders, Sandip Bakhshi, the newly-appointed chief operating officer who is overseeing the day-to-day affairs in Kochhar’s absence, said the bank has been taking necessary steps and also pointed to good numbers in the first quarter. “The bank is able to perform and will come out of this,” he said, expressing his inability to take any decision on Kochhar pending the Srikrishna panel report.

Some shareholders also questioned the reasons for a jump in legal expenses and rued that this comes even as it has reduced the dividend payout. All the 14 ordinary resolutions and four special resolutions put up by the management were passed at the ICICI Bank AGM.

Chanda Kochhar’s reappointment on the board of the bank’s broking arm ICICI Securities Ltd, despite she being under investigation, was also questioned at the ICICI Bank AGM.

In March, on the eve of publishing of a news report alleging improprieties and lack of disclosure against Kochhar, the ICICI Bank board backed her in a public statement and said loans to the Videocon Group was part of a consortium and ICICI Bank was not the lead banker.

However, more reports came out showing Kochhar’s immediate family members, including her husband Deepak Kochhar and his brother Rajiv Kochhar, had allegedly benefitted from ICICI Bank’s borrowers like Videocon and also the Ruias-promoted Essar group. This led to the launch of a multi-agency probe into the matter.

Later, the ICICI Bank also disclosed the receipt of an internal complaint against Kochhar but did not divulge its content. This led it to the appointment of Srikrishna to carry out an independent investigation in the matter.

Kochhar’s term expires on 31 March 2019.