Fortis shares fall on reports of SC status quo on sale to IHH

Fortis shares were trading at ₹142.00 on the BSE, down 6.52% from previous close. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd on Friday fell as much as 14%, its biggest single day fall in eight months, on reports that the Supreme Court had ordered status quo on the sale of the company to IHH Healthcare Bhd after a plea from Daiichi Sankyo. Share prices tanked 14.3% to hit a low of ₹130.20 on the BSE. At 3.30pm, the scrip was trading at ₹142.00 on the BSE, down 6.52% from previous close.

In a clarification to the stock exchanges, Fortis said: “We would like to inform that the company was not a party to these judicial proceedings. We are awaiting the receipt of this order, and upon consideration of the same, we shall respond appropriately, in accordance with applicable law”.

Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo has filed a case in Supreme Court to recover $500 million from Singh brothers—Malvinder and Shivinder—and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. Daiichi Sankyo also has alleged that the Singh brothers and Indiabulls violated undertakings and court orders.

In July, the Fortis Healthcare board approved a binding investment proposal from IHH Healthcare to invest ₹4,000 crore by way of preferential allotment for a 31.1% stake, valuing the cash-strapped firm at ₹8,880 crore.

On 13 November, Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd became the controlling shareholder of Fortis Healthcare Ltd by acquiring a 31.1% stake in the company.

Fortis Healthcare also appointed four IHH Healthcare executives to its board.

The board approved the allotment of over 230 million shares through preferential issue to Northern TK Venture Pte Ltd, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of IHH Healthcare, at ₹170 per share of ₹10 face value.

The transfer of shares came after IHH Healthcare in July won the bid to acquire Fortis Healthcare, which operates 34 hospitals, with a capacity of over 4,600 beds, 2,600 doctors and 13,200 support staff, catering to 2.6 million patients in 2017-18.