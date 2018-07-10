IndiGo’s new offer: 12 lakh seats on sale, fares from Rs 1,212

IndiGo said regular fares will be payable in case the seats under the Rs 1,212 sale offer are sold out

New Delhi: India’s biggest carrier IndiGo has come up with a new sale, offering flight tickets from as low as Rs 1,212. It has offered 12 lakh seats on sale under this Rs 1,212 offer, according to its website. IndiGo’s offer opened for booking from today and will close on 13 July. It is applicable for travel between 25 July 2018, and 30 March 2019, according to IndiGo’s website. The offer is available on limited seats on all sectors and flights and regular fares will be payable in the event the concerned seats are sold out, the airline said.

IndiGo also said that this offer will be “available only for flight bookings completed at least 15 days in prior to the scheduled flight for which the offer is being availed”. IndiGo also said that fares paid for tickets purchased under this offer are non-refundable upon cancellation by the customer. On cancellation, only statutory taxes will be refunded, IndiGo said.

However, itinerary of the IndiGo ticket purchased under this Rs 1,212 offer can be revised by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference, the airline said.

IndiGo has also announced special offer for customers booking flight tickets under this offer through SBI credit cards. SBI will give a flat 5% cashback for a maximum amount of Rs 500, subject to a minimum transaction amount of Rs 3,000, which shall be credited to the customer’s account on 14 September 2018, according to IndiGo’s website. The special SBI offer on IndiGo flight ticket booking under the Rs 1,212 offer is valid for one transaction per SBI card account during the promotion period.

In a separate offer, another budget carrier AirAsia India is offering fares as low as Rs 999. Bookings for the AirAsia India offer ends on 15 July. AirAsia India’s Rs 999 offer is applicable on travel next year, from 1 February to 13 August 2019.

In another promotional scheme, AirAsia is also offering overseas flight tickets to Kuala Lumpur from cities such as Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam at fares as low as Rs 3,399.

Last week, IndiGo and its rivals SpiceJet and GoAir had announced fares as low as Rs 999 under monsoon sale. Airlines in frequently come up with discounted offer as the July to September season is typically a lean season for them.

With 5.7 crore passengers in the first five months of the year (January to May 2018), Indian aviation market is one of the fastest growing in the world. It is a growth of 22.69% from 4.6 crore passengers flown during the corresponding period of previous year.