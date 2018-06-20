CP Plus in talks with PEs to raise $100 million

CP Plus is the largest security and surveillance solutions provider in India. Photo: Bloomberg.

Mumbai: CP Plus, a security and surveillance solutions provider, is in talks with private equity funds to raise around $100 million by September, two people aware of the development said.

The company has hired investment bank Avendus Capital to help raise the funds by selling a significant minority stake, one of the two people cited above said, requesting anonymity, as he was not authorised to speak to reporters. “The company expects to soon receive non-binding bids from PE firms. The fundraise is expected to be closed by the end of next quarter.”

Spokespersons for CP Plus and Avendus Capital declined to comment.

CP Plus sells products such as CCTV cameras, high-definition IP video surveillance cameras, mobile DVRs, time and attendance solutions, video door phones, digital locks, home automation solutions, accessories and customized enterprise level security systems.

CP Plus is owned by Delhi-based Aditya Infotech Ltd, part of the Aditya Group, which has business interests ranging across real estate, textile, media and entertainment.

According to the second person, the company has received strong interest from PE firms.

“There is strong interest in the security and surveillance space and CP Plus being the leader in the domestic market is an attractive bet for investors. Additionally, Aditya Infotech is also a distributor for a Chinese brand Dahua Technology, which also has a strong presence in the Indian market. CP Plus itself has been growing at a pace of 25-30% year on year,” he said, also requesting anonymity.

Dahua is one of the largest surveillance brands globally.

According to the company’s filings with the registrar of companies (RoC), CP Plus reported stand-alone revenue of Rs768 crore in the financial year 2015-16, as against a revenue of Rs527.38 crore in the previous fiscal.

In 2015-16, the company reported a profit of Rs12 crore, as compared to a profit of Rs14.53 crore in the previous year. Latest financial numbers were not available with the RoC.

Apart from India, CP Plus also sells its products in several international markets. The company has a presence in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Czech Republic, Eastern Europe, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, West Asia, Pakistan, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Vietnam.

India’s video surveillance market is projected to grow at a compounded annual rate of nearly 13% through 2023, according to a report by research firm Research and Markets.

“Commercial offices are increasingly deploying these surveillance systems to protect their infrastructure, data and enhance security in their compounds,” the report said.

Hybrid video surveillance solutions are being widely deployed in this along with educational institutes, airports, railway stations and power plants, it added.