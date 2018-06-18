Tata Consultancy Services sets up new delivery centre in Paris
The new TCS delivery centre is located in the Parisian region and is the third such unit of the company in France after the facilities in Lille (opened in 2012) and Poitiers (2014)
New Delhi: India’s largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said it has set up a new delivery centre in Suresnes, France that can accommodate up to 230 employees.
The centre, located in the Parisian region, is the third such unit of TCS in France after the facilities in Lille (opened in 2012) and Poitiers (2014).
“Along with TCS’ existing locations in Lille and Poitiers, the new delivery centre demonstrates TCS’ ongoing commitment to France and the company’s willingness to support national brands in the French economy by offering them immediate access to TCS’ deep expertise as well as its global network,” TCS said in a statement.
The company, however, did not disclose the investment details for the centre. The centre can accommodate up to 230 employees and benefits from highly secure connectivity, a robust infrastructure and secure spaces, it added.
“As TCS celebrates 50 years of operations and 25 years of presence in France, the opening of this delivery centre marks a new step in our development in this strategic market,” TCS CEO and managing director Rajesh Gopinathan said.
Since establishing operations in France in 1992, TCS has expanded its presence in the country significantly. In 2006, the Mumbai-based company acquired its then representative and exclusive partner in the region, TKS, the statement said.
The acquisition laid the foundation for TCS’ long-term strategic growth in France, which is Europe’s third largest IT services market. In 2013, TCS acquired Alti SA for 75 million euros (about Rs533 crore).
More From Companies »
- Uber will hold majority stake in any deal it does, says COO Barney Harford
- Sanjay Sharma resigns as head of Deutsche Bank’s i-banking unit
- Tata Global Beverages aims to position brand Himalayan as a global label
- AU Small Finance Bank to raise Rs1,000 crore from Temasek to fuel growth
- HDFC Bank may rely on Indian market for $2.3 billion share sale
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- India China ties can’t take strain of another Doklam: Chinese envoy
- Tata Consultancy Services sets up new delivery centre in Paris
- Sebi plans to amend takeover regulations
- Uber will hold majority stake in any deal it does, says COO Barney Harford
- Sanjay Sharma resigns as head of Deutsche Bank’s i-banking unit
Mark to Market »
- RBI wants banks to discipline Indian corporates on working capital
- For stressed power assets resolution, patience is the virtue for banks, govt
- Exide’s valuation zooms as it claws back market share lost to Amara Raja
- Trapped in mid-cap stocks? What investors should do
- TCS share buyback shows absurdities of India’s repurchase rules