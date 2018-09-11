Parking boy killed HDFC Bank executive in Mumbai to pay Rs 30,000 EMI for bike loan
A parking attendant, who also worked as a cab driver, attacked HDFC Bank vice president Siddharth Sanghvi in the parking lot with the intention of robbing Rs 30,000 for bike loan EMI.
Mumbai: Mumbai Police has arrested a parking attendant in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills compound for allegedly killing Siddharth Sanghvi, a vice-president of HDFC Bank, about a week ago. The accused Sarfaraz Shaikh, alias Rais, has confessed before the police that robbery was the motive of killing the 39-year-old senior bank executive.
According to the police, Sarfaraz, who also worked as a cab driver, was desperately seeking to arrange Rs 30,000 to pay EMI for his bike loan. He tracked Sanghvi’s movements for a few days and found him to be a good target. Both of them worked in the same building.
Last Wednesday after Sanghvi left office, Sarfaraz attacked him with a knife in the parking bay with the intention of robbing him. A scuffle broke out between the two and eventually the bank executive lost his life.
The accused then stuffed the victim’s body in his car and disposed it at Kalyan in the neighbouring Thane district and dumped the car in Navi Mumbai.
As Sanghvi, a resident of upscale Malabar Hills area in south Mumbai, went missing after leaving office, his family lodged a police complaint. His phone was switched off by the accused. Three days later, Sanghvi’s father received a call from an unknown person trying to convince him that his son was safe and he need not worry.
His car, which was found by the police on Friday, had blood stains. On Monday, his corpse was recovered in a decomposed condition.
The cabbie was caught after police traced the phone call made to Sanghvi’s father. Sarfaraz changed the SIM card while making the phone call but used the same mobile phone handset while making the call.
He was interrogated by the police and then taken into custody during which he is alleged to have confessed to the crime.
