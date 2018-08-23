L&T share buyback approved at over 13% premium, stock surges

L&T shares were trading at a record high of ₹ 1,345.50 each on the BSE

New Delhi: Shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd on Thursday gained nearly 1.8% after its board approved a share buyback of ₹ 9,000 crore at a premium of more than 13% from Tuesday’s closing price. L&T shares were trading at a record high of ₹ 1,345.50 each on the BSE, up 1.77% from their previous close, while the benchmark Sensex rose 0.02% to 38,280.

At its board meeting on Thursday, L&T said it will buy back up to 60 million shares, aggregating up to 4.29% of the paid-up equity capital, via a tender at ₹ 1,500 per equity share. The buyback price is a steep 13.5% premium to the company’s closing price of ₹ 1,322 on Tuesday.

At the end of March 2018, the company had ₹ 8,600 crore in standalone cash and bank balance plus short-term investments. On a consolidated basis it was at ₹ 17,425 crore.

“L&T’s proposal for share buyback is a natural fallout of limited investment opportunities in EPC (engineering, procurement and construction), it’s aversion to investment in long-gestation projects and strong cash-flow generation in its core E&C business. Consistency of dividend payout through the weak past five-year period and large quantum of current dividend payout ($350 million) strengthen the case for a structured buyback programme for L&T. Current buyback meaningfully supports L&T’s case for achieving 18% RoE (return on equity) by/before 2020-21,” Kotak Institutional Equities said in a 21 August report.

With this, L&T has joined companies such as Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies, which announced buybacks worth ₹ 16,000 crore and ₹ 40,000 crore, respectively, in the last few months. According to analysts, share buybacks typically improve earnings per share and return surplus cash to shareholders, while also supporting the stock price during sluggish market conditions.