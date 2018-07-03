Mumbai rains: Many companies ask employees to work from home

Photo: PTI

Mumbai: As traffic was thrown out of gear in Mumbai as a result of incessant rainfall and a bridge collapse in Andheri, a number of large corporates in Mumbai allowed their employees to work from home on Tuesday.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), the country’s largest consumer packaged goods company by sales, issued an advisory to employees asking them to be safe during heavy rains.

HUL has advised that all employees should exercise caution before commuting to office and can choose to work on an agile basis or work from home from 2pm onwards today.

The maker of Surf detergents, Dove soaps and Knorr soup also asked its employees to observe caution while travelling. This included to carry a bottle of drinking water, make sure the phone is adequately charged and monitoring the weather conditions on a regular basis.

At Procter and Gamble Inc.’s India unit, close to 50% of employees chose the option of working from home on Tuesday, said a company spokesperson. Employees had opted to work from home last week as well during the rains. “In general, during monsoons, particularly the heavy rain days we always give employees the option to work from home. Also, I’m sure you know that work from home is part of our policy, apart from monsoon as well,” said the spokesperson.

Even at Shoppers Stop, India’s oldest department store chain, employees were advised to stay safe during heavy rains.

“The attendance today morning was comparatively low and with adverse weather during the day due to continuous rain showers, employees across our department stores and service office in Mumbai who stay far have been advised to leave early at the discretion of their head of department/ supervisor. The health and safety of our employees is of paramount importance,” said BVM Rao, customer care associate and head—human resources, Shoppers Stop Ltd.