Maruti Suzuki India’s Q4 profit rises 10% to Rs1,882 crore
Maruti Suzuki India sees a 10% rise in net profit for the fourth quarter, buoyed by strong sales volume growth
Last Published: Fri, Apr 27 2018. 02 40 PM IST
Bengaluru: India’s top selling car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd posted a 10% rise in net profit for the fourth quarter on Friday, buoyed by strong sales volume growth.
Profit for the January-March quarter rose to Rs1,882 crore from Rs1,711 crore a year earlier, the company, whose iconic ‘Maruti 800’ helped popularise cars in India, said in a statement.
That compared with the Rs2,110 crore average estimate of 22 analysts, Thomson Reuters data showed.
The company sold a total of 461,773 vehicles during the quarter, up about 11.4% from a year earlier. Reuters
First Published: Fri, Apr 27 2018. 02 35 PM IST
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
SBI Life needs protection for future profitability
Will Yes Bank’s March quarter results help it bridge valuation gap with peers?
How can rural demand revive if rural distress is knocking at the door?
Axis Bank sees its darkest hour as the lights go out on asset quality
ICICI Lombard maintains its profitability, hopes for sustained growth