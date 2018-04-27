Maruti Suzuki India’s Q4 profit rises 10% to Rs1,882 crore

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 461,773 vehicles during the quarter, up about 11.4% from a year earlier. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Bengaluru: India’s top selling car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd posted a 10% rise in net profit for the fourth quarter on Friday, buoyed by strong sales volume growth.

Profit for the January-March quarter rose to Rs1,882 crore from Rs1,711 crore a year earlier, the company, whose iconic ‘Maruti 800’ helped popularise cars in India, said in a statement.

That compared with the Rs2,110 crore average estimate of 22 analysts, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The company sold a total of 461,773 vehicles during the quarter, up about 11.4% from a year earlier. Reuters