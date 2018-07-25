 Q1 results: Hero MotoCorp’s profit misses estimates on higher costs - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

Q1 results: Hero MotoCorp’s profit misses estimates on higher costs

Hero MotoCorp’s profit after tax fell slightly to ₹ 909 crore ($132.2 million) in the first quarter ended 30 June, compared with ₹ 914 crore a year earlier

Last Published: Wed, Jul 25 2018. 06 02 PM IST
Abinaya Vijayaraghavan, Reuters
Analysts on average had expected Hero MotoCorp to post a net profit of ₹ 1,004 crore. Photo: Bloomberg
Analysts on average had expected Hero MotoCorp to post a net profit of ₹ 1,004 crore. Photo: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: The world’s largest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, posted a lower-than-expected Q1 profit on Wednesday, hit by higher cost of materials. Profit after tax fell slightly to ₹ 909 crore ($132.2 million) in the first quarter ended 30 June, compared with ₹ 914 crore a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a net profit of ₹ 1,004 crore, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The cost of materials consumed rose about 12% to ₹ 6,132 crore during the quarter.

First Published: Wed, Jul 25 2018. 06 01 PM IST
Topics: Q1 results Hero MotoCorp Q1 Hero MotoCorp profit Hero MotoCorp results Hero MotoCorp share price

More From Companies »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »