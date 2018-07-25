Q1 results: Hero MotoCorp’s profit misses estimates on higher costs

Analysts on average had expected Hero MotoCorp to post a net profit of ₹ 1,004 crore. Photo: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: The world’s largest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, posted a lower-than-expected Q1 profit on Wednesday, hit by higher cost of materials. Profit after tax fell slightly to ₹ 909 crore ($132.2 million) in the first quarter ended 30 June, compared with ₹ 914 crore a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a net profit of ₹ 1,004 crore, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The cost of materials consumed rose about 12% to ₹ 6,132 crore during the quarter.