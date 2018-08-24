Lupin gets ‘positive’ inspection report from USFDA for Nagpur facility
The plant in Nagpur was inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in May 2018, Lupin said in a filing to BSE
New Delhi: Drug firm Lupin on Friday said it has received an establishment investigation report (EIR) from the US health regulator after the successful inspection of its Nagpur facility.
Commenting on the development, Lupin MD Nilesh Gupta said, “The successful completion of the Nagpur facility inspection is a positive development as we continue our journey to meet and exceed international regulatory standards.”
Earlier in May, in a regulatory filing Lupin had said that the US health regulator had completed inspection of the Nagpur facility without making any observations.
Shares of Lupin were on Friday trading at ₹903 per scrip on BSE, down 0.07% from its previous close.
