AirAsia India appoints former IndiGo executive Sanjay Kumar as COO

AirAsia India chief operating officer Sanjay Kumar

Mumbai: AirAsia India has appointed former IndiGo executive Sanjay Kumar as its chief operating officer (COO) with effect from 3 December.

Kumar, whose previous assignment was with IndiGo as chief commercial officer, has over 25 years of experience in the aviation industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sanjay to the AirAsia India leadership team. He joins us at a time when the airline is in a growth momentum with an aim to venture forward in international operations,” AirAsia India chairman S Ramadorai said in a statement.

AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons Limited (49%), AirAsia investment Limited (49%), R Venkataramanan (1.5%) and S Ramadorai (0.5%).

The airline, which is under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegations of financial irregularities and illegal lobbying, had a domestic market share of 4.4% in September.

Earlier, AirAsia India announced the appointment of Sunil Bhaskaran, a Tata Group veteran, as managing director.