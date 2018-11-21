AirAsia India appoints former IndiGo executive Sanjay Kumar as COO
Sanjay Kumar, whose previous assignment was with IndiGo as chief commercial officer, has over 25 years of experience in the aviation industry
Mumbai: AirAsia India has appointed former IndiGo executive Sanjay Kumar as its chief operating officer (COO) with effect from 3 December.
Kumar, whose previous assignment was with IndiGo as chief commercial officer, has over 25 years of experience in the aviation industry.
“We are thrilled to welcome Sanjay to the AirAsia India leadership team. He joins us at a time when the airline is in a growth momentum with an aim to venture forward in international operations,” AirAsia India chairman S Ramadorai said in a statement.
AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons Limited (49%), AirAsia investment Limited (49%), R Venkataramanan (1.5%) and S Ramadorai (0.5%).
The airline, which is under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegations of financial irregularities and illegal lobbying, had a domestic market share of 4.4% in September.
Earlier, AirAsia India announced the appointment of Sunil Bhaskaran, a Tata Group veteran, as managing director.
More From Companies »
- IKEA parent to create 11,500 new jobs globally, but may also cut 7,500
- WhatsApp names Abhijit Bose as India head
- Nissan wants less clout from Renault as Japan seeks to stabilise alliance
- Carlos Ghosn felt stars deserved big pay. His accusers say he took that too far
- European privacy search engines aim to challenge Google
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- WTO to set up panels to rule on US tariff disputes
- IKEA parent to create 11,500 new jobs globally, but may also cut 7,500
- Sensex, Nifty will rise in 2019 despite Lok Sabha elections: Edelweiss
- Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’, four areas record ‘severe’ pollution
- RBI, finance ministry ties have hit a low: Manmohan Singh