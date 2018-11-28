SBI increases bank fixed deposit (FD) interest rates. Check latest rates here

The revised SBI rates on FDs are effective from today.

New Delhi: Country’s largest bank SBI or State Bank of India has increased fixed deposit or FD rates for some select maturity periods. This move comes after rate hikes by other major banks including ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank. The revised SBI rates on retail FDs of less than Rs 1 crore are effective from today. According to the revised rates, SBI is offering 6.8% interest rate on FDs with maturity period of one to two years, as compared to 6.7% earlier. The interest rate for senior citizens also goes up to 7.30% on SBI FDs with tenure between one year and two years, from 7.2% earlier.

Similarly, SBI has hiked interest rate on FDs with maturity period between two years and three years. SBI is now offering 6.80% as compared to 6.75% earlier. The interest rate for senior citizens also goes up to 7.30% on SBI FDs with tenure between two years and three years, from 7.25% earlier.

SBI has kept interest rate unchanged for FDs with other maturity tenures. SBI offers FDs across wide spectrum of maturity, starting from seven days to 10 years.

The interest rate on SBI FDs with maturity of 7 days to 45 days remains unchanged at 5.75%. For FDs between 46 days and 179 days, the interest rate remains steady at 6.25%. Similarly, for FDs with maturity of 180 days to 210 days, the interest rate remains unchanged at 6.35%. And for 211 days to less than 1 year, the interest rate remains steady at 6.40%.

SBI fixed deposit latest rates:

For higher maturity tenure FDs of 3 years to less than 5 years and 5 years and up to 10 years, interest rate remain unchanged at 6.80% and 6.85% respectively. SBI offers senior citizens 50 basis points additional interest rate for FDs across all tenures. FDs with minimum lock-in period of five years qualify for tax benefits under Section 80C.