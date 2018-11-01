Major fire breaks out in plastic factory in Kerala

Authorities have issued warnings to keep a safe distance from the smoke as it is said to be hazardous. Photo: iStock

Bengaluru: A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory at Manvila in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Wednesday night, reported Press Trust of India. Visuals from the spot showed thick smoke billowing out, the report said. The fire is under control but not fully out, said state minister for tourism Kadakampally Surendran. No casualties are reported, said the minister, but two people who felt unease were taken to the hospital.

The blaze started around 7pm in Family Plastics and Thermoware Ltd, a plastic manufacturing company, and triggered panic around the city as the factory contained raw materials including petroleum products, said Surendran.

Television reports showed thick smoke billowing out, reported Press Trust of India. Kerala’s health wing and the Indian Medical Association have issued warnings to keep a safe distance from the smoke as it is said to be hazardous. The authorities evacuated people in the 1km radius of the factory. The company said to local reporters that it has suffered about ₹500 crore worth of damages.

The state rushed about 10 fire engines, some even from nearby Kollam district and one from a rarely used Panther model specialized fire engine from the city airport. Workers who were in the unit, managed to rush out as soon as the fire broke out, PTI reported. The district administration has issued a holiday for educational Institutions in the neighbourhood on Thursday.