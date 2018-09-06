ZEE Entertainment Enterprises appoints Rohit Gupta as CFO

Rohit Gupta comes with 25 years of experience in domestic and international markets.

New Delhi: Television and media entertainment company Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) announced the appointment of Rohit Gupta as chief financial officer. Gupta will report to Punit Goenka, managing director and chief executive officer, ZEEL.

As part of his new role, Gupta will be responsible for spearheading the fiscal and financial management aspects of the company. He will also look after the development of operational and financial strategies and monitoring of control systems designed to preserve the company assets.

Gupta comes with 25 years of experience in domestic and international markets in various aspects of business, including managing operations, shareholder and investor expectations, risk management, business planning, process implementation, fiduciary governance, accounting, finance, taxation, revenue management, treasury, forex, fraud management and cost minimization, and financial management. He has successfully led the business restructuring and realignment exercises of several businesses, enhancing their profitability and market capitalisation.

He has been associated with Nepal-based multinational conglomerate Chaudhary Group where he was responsible for the roll-out of a 5G-ready telecom network in the country. He has also worked with leading corporations like Delhi-based industrial group DCM Shriram, Swiss international consumer food manufacturer and marketing company Hero Group, telecommunication companies Hutchinson Max, British Telecom and Bharti Airtel, wireless communications brand Virgin Mobile, learning management company NIIT and IT products firm Brightstar India.

On the business front, ZEEL announced a strategic partnership with telecommunications company Bharti Airtel last month to drive the over-the-top video streaming ecosystem in India.