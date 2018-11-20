Raj Nayak quits Viacom18

Raj Nayak will be serving at Viacom till February 2019.

New Delhi: Film, television and digital content conglomerate Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd has confirmed the departure of its chief operating officer, Raj Nayak. Nayak joined the network in 2011 as chief executive officer of its general entertainment channel Colors and was elevated to COO - Viacom18 in May 2017, after which earlier this year, his role was expanded to lead the revenue portfolio for the network’s broadcast business.

“Raj is one of the most admired leaders in the media and entertainment industry. While on one hand, it is our loss to see a committed and capable leader leave, on the other, it is reassuring to know that he will always keep Viacom18’s flag flying high,” said Sudhanshu Vats, group chief executive officer and managing director designate, Viacom18, in a statement. “On a personal level, I would like to thank Raj for partnering me as Viacom18 scaled newer heights. On behalf of everyone at Viacom18, I’d like to wish Raj all the very best for his future endeavours.”

Nayak who has several years of experience in the media industry has founded independent media consulting and sales and marketing company Aidem Ventures. Prior to that, he served as chief executive officer of NDTV Media Ltd for over seven years. Nayak was also executive vice president, sales and marketing for 10 years at STAR TV Group where he was responsible for strategy, packaging and marketing for all STAR channels as well as revenue for the group. He was also on the board of the network’s Tamil GEC Vijay TV and online shopping site Indya.com.

At Viacom, Nayak has been associated with some of the network’s most popular shows like Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural fantasy thriller Naagin that has spawned several regional language remakes and the most recent seasons of controversial reality show Bigg Boss spearheaded by actor Salman Khan.

“The last seven-and-a-half years at Viacom18 have been most exciting, challenging and rewarding. I have a wonderful team and they helped propel the company to new heights. The Viacom18 leadership has always been supportive and for that, I will always be grateful. These are exciting times for the media industry, the pace of change is remarkable, and I feel energized about the opportunity to do something new in this new landscape,” said Nayak in a statement.

