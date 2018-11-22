Petrol price cut by 41 paise today, diesel by 30 paise. Check rates here

Diesel costs Rs 70.97 in Delhi, Rs 74.34 in Mumbai, Rs 71.35 in Bengaluru, Rs 74.99 in Chennai, Rs 72.83 in Kolkata and Rs 77.22 in Hyderabad. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Tracking a fall in international crude oil rates, petrol and diesel prices were cut down by 41 paise and 30 paise respectively today. As crude struggle to come out of a bearish market, state-run oil retailers have not increased fuel prices in India for over a month. Rates are now lower than August figures. A litre of petrol today costs Rs 75.97 in Delhi, Rs 81.50 in Mumbai, Rs 76.57 in Bengaluru, Rs 78.88 in Chennai, Rs 77.93 in Kolkata and Rs 80.55 in Hyderabad.

Diesel costs Rs 70.97 in Delhi, Rs 74.34 in Mumbai, Rs 71.35 in Bengaluru, Rs 74.99 in Chennai, Rs 72.83 in Kolkata and Rs 77.22 in Hyderabad. Retail fuel prices in India are directly linked to global crude oil rates as 80% of crude oil requirement is met from outside of the country. Strengthening of the rupee against the dollar also makes petrol, diesel cheaper in India.

Petrol, diesel prices had reached a peak on October 4 before climbing down following a cut in excise duty and lowering of sales tax or VAT in several states. Oil retailers are also bearing a Re 1 loss on every litre of non-branded petrol, diesel sold in India as per instructions from the finance ministry.

Petrol price chart shows that the current rates are around the same level as the first week of July while the rate of decrease of diesel hasn’t been as steep. The price gap between petrol and diesel has narrowed down and in several states like Goa, Gujarat and Odisha petrol is now cheaper than diesel.

Crude prices dipped on Thursday after US crude inventories increased to their highest level since December 2017 amid concerns of an emerging global glut. WTI crude futures were around $53 per barrel on Thursday morning while front-month Brent crude oil futures were at $63 per barrel.

All eyes are now on OPEC which is expected to announce supply cut.