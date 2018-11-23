IndiGo puts up 10 lakh seats in new sale, flight tickets from Rs 899

IndiGo winter sale: It is applicable on travel between December 06, 2018 and April 15, 2019.

New Delhi: Budget carrier IndiGo has put up 10 lakh seats up for grabs as part of its winter sale offer. Flight tickets start from Rs 899 on IndiGo’s domestic route in the latest sale. Under the same discount offer, IndiGo is also offering tickets from Rs 3,199 on overseas routes. Bookings for IndiGo’s Rs 899 offer, which started from November 21, will close on November 25. This sale is applicable for travel between December 06, 2018 and April 15, 2019. This offer will also be available across all IndiGo’s distribution channels.

Currently, IndiGo operates over 1300 daily flights and connects 49 domestic destinations and 13 international destinations, with its fleet of 195 Airbus A320 including 12 ATR aircraft. Commenting on IndiGo’s latest offer, William Boulter, chief commercial officer of IndiGo, said, “This being a year-end season when most of our customers plan their vacation, through this festive sale we hope to create more flexibility of choice for our customers to fly at low fares.”

IndiGo said discounts on seats are subjected to availability and “the offer is valid for bookings made during the offer period, at least 15 days prior to the date of departure, provided that the date of travel is no later than April 15, 2019.”

According to IndiGo’s website, fares on Mumbai- Delhi start from Rs 1,899. Starting fares on some other IndiGo routes include Bengaluru- Ahmedabad Rs 1,999, Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar Rs 2,199, Bengaluru-Bangkok Rs 5,999, Mumbai-Ahmedabad Rs 1,299, Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Rs 2,999, Mumbai Chennai Rs 2599, Mumbai- Delhi Rs 1,899, Mumbai-Surat Rs1,399, Delhi-Ahmedabad Rs 1,599, Delhi- Chennai Rs 2,899 and Delhi-Nagpur Rs 1,499.

Many airlines have been coming up with discounted offers to lure passengers. Budget carrier GoAir had earlier this month put up 13 lakh seats up for grabs as part of a promotional offer. National carrier Air India has opened bookings for its late-night flights connecting cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore and Goa, at fares beginning from Rs 1,000. The new late-night flights will commence from November 30 on a daily basis and will operate between late night and early morning.

According to the latest data from aviation regulator, domestic air passenger growth slowed down to 13.34% in October, the lowest since July 2017. But on a cumulative basis, the January-October cumulative travel demand surged a healthy 20%, to 11.46 crore passengers.

Our Sale will make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside, So kick start winters with fares starting ₹899. Book your flights today! https://t.co/sngmgCNgEH pic.twitter.com/EA0RbeMg1g — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 21, 2018

“While October recorded a 13.34% growth as compared to the same month last year and the market continues to remain buoyant with over 118 million (1.18 crore) passengers flying during the month, the monthly growth was tempered due to factors such as the delayed festival season this year and an increase in fares of over 15% compared to September,” said Sharat Dhall, COO of Yatra.com.

India’s biggest carrier IndiGo carried 50.75 lakh passengers in October with a market share of 42.8%.

With global crude prices cooling off in the past 30 days, flight ticket prices are likely to be stable ensuring that the growth momentum is maintained, he added.