Zomato appoints Sameer Maheshwary as CFO

Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

New Delhi: Zomato on Thursday said it has hired long-time General Electric executive Sameer Maheshwary as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

Maheshwary, currently the CFO at GE South Asia, will join Zomato in July.

He fills the role left vacant by Umesh Hora, who left in late 2015 to join as CFO of GirnarSoft Pvt Ltd, the company behind CarDekho.com.

“As we expand the canvas of our offerings, it is time for us to bring on stronger leaders at the helm of things. Sameer is an industry veteran, and has a core finance background supplemented with business leadership roles. We’re excited to leverage his knowledge and depth of experience and are excited to build further with him,” said Zomato chief executive Deepinder Goyal.

Maheshwary has been with GE since 1999 and has held various finance and business roles in US, Japan and India. He was earlier the co-chief executive officer at SBI Card, a joint venture between State Bank of India and GE Capital.

Maheshwary is an alumnus of Manchester Business School, UK and Delhi College of Engineering.

The latest appointment comes amid a phase of senior management rejig at Zomato. The firm has promoted Mukund Kulashekaran to the role of chief business officer and advertising head Gaurav Gupta to chief operating officer.

Pankaj Chaddah, Zomato’s co-founder and its de facto COO until recently, resigned in March.