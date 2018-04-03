Binani Cement lenders to consider out-of-court settlement

Binani’s offer is worth Rs7,266 crore and promises to cover all secured and unsecured creditors without any haircut in the settlement. Photo: HT

Kolkata: The lenders’ committee of Binani Cement Ltd is slated to meet on Wednesday to explore the possibility of an out-of-court settlement, in line with the observations made by the National Company Law (NCLT) Kolkata bench.

A meeting of the committee of creditors (CoC) has been called on 4 April to consider the NCLT order, people in the know said. A panel of two-member judges had extended the deadline for the CoC of bankrupt Binani Cement till 9 April, to consider a proposal mooted by the Binani promoters for an out-of-court settlement and end NCLT proceedings.

“We cannot say anything now. We are reviewing all the aspects,” a senior Binani official said. Binani’s offer is worth Rs7,266 crore and promises to cover all secured and unsecured creditors without any haircut in the settlement.

Binani Industries had moved the NCLT for termination of insolvency proceedings, after it received a comfort letter from UltraTech Cement of about Rs7,200 crore.

The CoC had earlier issued a letter of intent to Dalmia Bharat Cement-led consortium, which emerged as the H1 bidder and applied to NCLT for the final nod. Dalmia Bharat Cement CEO Mahendra Singhi is of the view that once resolution plan is submitted to the NCLT, there is a binding contract with CoC and the party, and thus an out-of-court settlement was not possible.