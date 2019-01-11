 RBI imposes Rs 30 million fine on Citigroup’s India unit - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

RBI imposes Rs 30 million fine on Citigroup’s India unit

The penalty was based on shortcomings in regulatory compliance and does not question the validity of any transaction the bank entered with its customers

Last Published: Fri, Jan 11 2019. 08 26 PM IST
Reuters
Citibank NA India did not immediately respond to a request for comment
Citibank NA India did not immediately respond to a request for comment

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday it has imposed a penalty of Rs 30 million ($425,664.75) on Citigroup Inc’s India unit for failing to comply with the central bank’s instructions on vetting directors of banks.

The penalty was based on shortcomings in regulatory compliance and does not question the validity of any transaction the bank entered with its customers, RBI said. (https://bit.ly/2Mbq3Ch)

Citibank NA India did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Fri, Jan 11 2019. 08 26 PM IST
Topics: RBI fine Citigroup India unit Reserve Bank of India Citigroup Inc

More From Companies »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »