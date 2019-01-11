RBI imposes Rs 30 million fine on Citigroup’s India unit

Citibank NA India did not immediately respond to a request for comment

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday it has imposed a penalty of Rs 30 million ($425,664.75) on Citigroup Inc’s India unit for failing to comply with the central bank’s instructions on vetting directors of banks.

The penalty was based on shortcomings in regulatory compliance and does not question the validity of any transaction the bank entered with its customers, RBI said. (https://bit.ly/2Mbq3Ch)

Citibank NA India did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

