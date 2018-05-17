Coffee Day Enterprises Q4 profit rises 36% at Rs34.5 crore

Cafe Coffee Day said its cafe network stands at 1,722 outlets spread across 245 cities in India at the end of March this year. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Coffee Day Enterprises, which runs coffee chain under brand name Cafe Coffee Day, on Thursday reported a 36.36% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs34.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs25.3 crore during the same quarter of 2016-17 fiscal. Total income of the company rose by 25.42% to Rs1138.9 crore in the January-March period of 2017-18 as against Rs908 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Coffee Day Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its cafe network stands at 1,722 outlets spread across 245 cities in India at the end of March this year.

Coffee Day Enterprises shares settled 0.25% up at Rs315.45 apiece on BSE today.