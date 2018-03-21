Godrej Aerospace broadens tie-up with Rolls-Royce, wins Rs200 crore contract

Godrej Aerospace also announced the inauguration of a Rs50 crore centre of excellence in the city.

Mumbai: Godrej Aerospace Wednesday said it has won a Rs200 crore five-year contract with aerospace major Rolls-Royce.

“The contract is for manufacturing products like unison rings, complex fabrication and external brackets commodities which once in manufacturing, will result in shipment of 600 different parts spread across various Rolls-Royce civil aerospace engine portfolio,” Godrej Aerospace said in a statement.

Godrej Aerospace, a unit of Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd, has a partnership with Rolls-Royce since 2014.

The company also announced the inauguration of a Rs50 crore centre of excellence in Mumbai, which will further enhance its manufacturing capabilities in the aero engine industry.

The centre will be one of the best aerospace facilities in India for manufacturing aerospace brackets, the company said in a statement.

“It (centre of excellence) will commence manufacturing in bulk to prove the production readiness within the next two-three months,” it added.