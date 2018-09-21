Essel Group-backed Ezmall eyes fresh funding

Ezmall, a video shopping e-commerce platform, was launched in September 2017.

Ezmall, a video shopping e-commerce platform funded by Essel Group, plans to triple its order volume over the next year and raise a fresh round of funds, chief executive Amit Bansal said. Ezmall (Easymall Online Shopping Pvt Ltd) expects to register 0.5 million shipments during the Diwali season sale and increase its order volume to 1.5 million shipments by the next Diwali season, Bansal said.

Launched in September 2017, Ezmall has raised $15 million so far from Essel Group, which owns the Zee media empire. Ezmall last raised $10 million Essel in July. The company now plans to raise funds from external investors, Bansal said.

“Most e-commerce businesses lose money but when we started I promised my investor that we wouldn’t lose money to scale up. So we structured the business to be unit economics positive from the start and we’re breaking even at the operations level. But we need to scale to be Ebitda (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) positive. We want to raise more growth capital and have initiated some preliminary discussions. But we will continue to maintain discipline on unit economics,” he said.

Ezmall gets a majority of its sales from home accessories, kitchen and fashion products. It also sells mobile phones and other electronics. The company uses the wide reach of Zee channels to market its platform and to sell products. It also lures shoppers to make purchases by showcasing its products in videos.

“The current e-commerce players have solved for the first 50-75 million internet users who are spoilt for choice but their loyalty isn’t high. But the next 200-300 million users won’t be buying on the current platforms. They have a trust issue with buying online and they aren’t comfortable on platforms built for English-speaking users. We are on the cusp of video and commerce. The fact that we’re on TV builds trust with users. Our videos are very conversational and we also have a large call centre where our workers help users place orders,” Bansal said.

He added that Ezmall is launching in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and add other regional languages over the next six months. The company will also introduce new categories like insurance, televisions and services like medicine delivery and doctor consultation over the next year.

“We have an inventory model and we are not a marketplace and we offer depth in products not a very wide range. But we employ expert merchandisers to pick our product assortment. So our product returns are only around 4% currently,” Bansal said.

Ezmall is part of a new wave of online shopping companies in India. The likes of Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm are seen as catering to mostly upper-class, English-speaking Indians. Some investors believe that the next set of internet users will require shopping platforms with a different approach. For instance, many of the new commerce start-ups like Meesho, Shop101 and Glowroad use social media to reach a large number of customers without spending lots of money on marketing and customer acquisition.