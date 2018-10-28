Paytm losses swell 69% to Rs1,490 crore in FY18

Paytm currently ranks among the top three consumer internet companies in the country and has more than 300 million registered users on its platform. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

New Delhi: One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of payments app Paytm, has reported net losses of Rs1,490.7 crore in the year ended 31 March 2018 (FY18), according to data sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler.

The company’s losses have swollen by 69% from Rs879 crore in the last financial year, according to the latest filings with Registrar of Companies. The company did not report a significant exceptional item in FY 2017-18 as compared to Rs591.3 crore last year.

Paytm’s total revenue more than quadrupled to Rs3,314 crore, from Rs780 crore in FY 2016-17.

The Alibaba-backed company’s expenses doubled on account of increase in employee expenses, information technology expenses and advertisements. The company spent Rs4,718 crore during the year against Rs1, 947 crore in FY17 in total expenses.

Most of Paytm’s expenses were on advertising and promotion for which it spent Rs2,917 crore in FY18 as compared to Rs967 crore last financial year.

Paytm also spent Rs540 crore on employee and staff related expenses in FY18. This includes gratuity payments, PF contribution, salaries, and other employee costs.

Even when Alibaba-backed Paytm has reported mounting losses over the years, it raised $300 million from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., surprising investors, Mint reported in August.

Paytm had carved out its e-commerce business Paytm Mall into a separate holding named Paytm E-commerce Pvt. Ltd. in August 2016. The online retailer raised about ₹1,500 crore from Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. and existing investor Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, as part of the ₹3,000 crore funding commitment that was initially announced in April, Mint reported in June this year.

The company said in May that it plans to invest Rs5,000 crore over the next three years as it looks to enhance bank transfer and other payments facilities for customers through its platform. It has also launched a mobile-based payment facility in Japan called PayPay in partnership with Softbank and Yahoo Japan.

In January, the digital payments company launched a new investment arm named Paytm Money Ltd to offer investment and wealth management products. It entered the mutual fund distribution business in April and plans to offer shares of listed companies directly to customers, Mint reported in September.

Founded by Vijay Shekhar Sharma in 2000, One97 Communications Ltd. started out as a mobile payments and mobile recharge business. It currently ranks among the top three consumer internet companies in the country and has more than 300 million registered users on its platform.

In July this year, it claimed to have breached $4 billion in monthly gross transaction value (including recharges, bill payments to peer-to-peer transactions among others).